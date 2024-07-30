Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $172.18 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,285,139 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.