Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 138.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $527,962.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $213.63 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.06 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.51 and a 200 day moving average of $201.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.