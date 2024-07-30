Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,183 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MGC opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $204.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.52.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

