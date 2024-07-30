Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.