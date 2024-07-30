Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.