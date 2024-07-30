Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 611.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Tapestry by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.1 %

Tapestry stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.06.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

