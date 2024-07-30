Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 393.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $2,620,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in ARM by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $789,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Trading Down 5.1 %

ARM opened at 141.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 152.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 125.86. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 188.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 109.08.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

