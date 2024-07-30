Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Nova worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI opened at $201.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.02 and a 200 day moving average of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $247.21.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

