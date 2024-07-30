Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.57.

Watsco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $503.67 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.43.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

