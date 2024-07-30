Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 376,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ZETA opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
