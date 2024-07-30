Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,192 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of International Seaways worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $14,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 139,569 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,704.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,879 shares of company stock worth $4,342,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

