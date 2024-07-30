Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 176,560 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,806,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,908,161.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $257,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,806,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,678 shares of company stock valued at $26,102,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.