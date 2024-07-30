Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VOOG opened at $325.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $350.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

