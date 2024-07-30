Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,056,000 after buying an additional 232,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $92,661,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $88,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.3 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

