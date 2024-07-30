Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 12,553 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lindsay worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 66.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindsay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Insider Activity at Lindsay

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN stock opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $137.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

