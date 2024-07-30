Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,057 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $136,778,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 859.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $23,379,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $13,783,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

JNPR stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

