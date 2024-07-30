Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 30,574 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

