Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $19,023,000. Finally, Envoi LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $320.80 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.72 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.12.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

