Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,042 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 938.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 164,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after acquiring an additional 141,920 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,738,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2,132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other PriceSmart news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,649.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,649.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $146,135.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,040 shares of company stock worth $2,667,721. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $91.28.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

