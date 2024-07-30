Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 42,857 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 42,857 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.40. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.89.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

