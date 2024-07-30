Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 91,031 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,031 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,235 shares of company stock worth $2,040,900. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

