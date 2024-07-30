Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

