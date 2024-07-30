Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,292,000 after acquiring an additional 307,304 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 59,971 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 258.3% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 138,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $77.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

