Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.20.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $121.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lear by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

