Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 209.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,619,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 101,810 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,484,218 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

