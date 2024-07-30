Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Legacy Education Alliance stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Legacy Education Alliance has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $541,640.00, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.53.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

