Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance
Shares of Legacy Education Alliance stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Legacy Education Alliance has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $541,640.00, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.53.
About Legacy Education Alliance
