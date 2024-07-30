LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Get LendingTree alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TREE

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $694.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LendingTree by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 297.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.