Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $108.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $290,817.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

