Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.85% of Light & Wonder worth $78,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at $799,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 195.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $13,578,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 50.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.44.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

