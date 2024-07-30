Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.89.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

