Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lowell Farms Stock Performance
Shares of Lowell Farms stock opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. Lowell Farms has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
