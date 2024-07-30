Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

Shares of Lowell Farms stock opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. Lowell Farms has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Get Lowell Farms alerts:

Lowell Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.