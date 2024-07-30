LRI Investments LLC Takes $264.73 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,888,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,729,000. Ares Management accounts for about 38.5% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $54,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Ares Management by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 10,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $1,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $152.63.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

