Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,485,200 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 8,783,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Luye Pharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYPHF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Luye Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Luye Pharma Group alerts:

About Luye Pharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Luye Pharma Group Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, produces, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Lipusu for ovarian and breast cancer; CMNa, a chemical sensitizer for cancer radiotherapy; Tiandida for ovarian or non-small cell lung cancer; Boyounuo, an injection for the treatment of various types of cancers and other solid tumors; and Xuezhikang, a lipid-regulating drug for the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Luye Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luye Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.