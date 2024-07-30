Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGA. Raymond James reduced their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.82.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Magna International

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $43.75 on Monday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after acquiring an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.