Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 424,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,706,000 after buying an additional 285,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

