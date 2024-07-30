Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Matson has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Matson has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matson to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of MATX opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,624 shares of company stock worth $8,447,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

