Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,995,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $4,635,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 209.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.89 and its 200-day moving average is $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

