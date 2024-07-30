McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.48.

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $261.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.29. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

