McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.26.

McDonald’s Stock Up 3.8 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $261.48 on Monday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average is $273.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,206,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

