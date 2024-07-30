McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $261.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

