Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,867.0 days.
Megaport Price Performance
Shares of Megaport stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Megaport has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.55.
Megaport Company Profile
