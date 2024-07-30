Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 34.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNMD. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $7,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 203,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

