Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $120.11.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.