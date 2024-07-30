Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MHK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.42.

MHK stock opened at $162.70 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $163.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $1,450,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 98,920 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

