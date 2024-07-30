Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $118.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.42.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $162.70 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $163.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after acquiring an additional 317,278 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 168,401 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 256,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

