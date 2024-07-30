Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.42.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $162.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $163.59.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.