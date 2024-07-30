MoneyLion (ML) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MoneyLion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE ML opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $550,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,318 shares in the company, valued at $20,833,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,133 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

