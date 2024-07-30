Morgan Stanley Cuts 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target to $6.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSVT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of 2seventy bio to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $4.81 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 260,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

