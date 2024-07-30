Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,399.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.