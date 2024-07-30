Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Update

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 692,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Myers Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

MYE opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $538.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $4,698,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,959,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 182,215 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 110,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYE

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.